Say Goodbye to App Switching: Android 16’s “Bubble Anything”

10/10/2024
Hardik Mitra
2 Min Read
10/10/2024
Android 16

Rumors suggest that Google is working on a significant update to its Android Bubbles API for the upcoming Android 16, according to Android Authority. This revamp could allow users to turn any app into a floating bubble, enhancing the multitasking experience.

Expanding Beyond Chat

The Bubbles API, first introduced in Android 11, was initially designed for chat applications, enabling users to stay engaged in conversations while using other apps. These floating bubbles act as interactive notifications, providing a glimpse of messages and allowing quick replies.

Bubble Anything” Functionality

Evidence of this expanded functionality, referred to as “bubble anything”, was discovered within the code of the latest Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) update, as reported by Android Authority. Enabling this hidden feature in Pixel Launcher adds a “Bubble” button to the app icon’s context menu. Tapping this button transforms the app into a floating bubble.

Enhanced Multitasking Potential

This “bubble anything” feature, combined with the existing Bubble bar, could offer a powerful multitasking solution, even without a dedicated desktop mode. Users could potentially have multiple apps running simultaneously in floating bubbles, allowing for seamless switching and interaction.

Uncertain Future

While this potential update is promising, it’s important to note that it’s still in development and might not be included in the final Android 16 release. However, if implemented, it could significantly improve productivity and workflow on Android devices.

This feature could revolutionize how users interact with their favorite apps, offering quick access to email, messages, to-do lists, and more, all while multitasking with ease.

