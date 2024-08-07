Sennheiser Introduces New Blue Variant of ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds in India

Sennheiser, the renowned German audio technology leader, has expanded its ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds range with a new blue color variant. This latest addition, which began retailing on 6 August 2024 for INR 12,990, is exclusively available via Sennheiser’s Indian webshop. The new color option joins the existing black and white variants, targeting a trendy audience that values both style and sound quality.

The launch is particularly aimed at Gen Z and millennial consumers, offering them an opportunity to showcase their individuality through a vibrant and distinctive accessory. This strategic move not only enhances Sennheiser’s product line but also taps into the aesthetic preferences of a younger, fashion-conscious demographic.

Sennheiser’s ACCENTUM earbuds have been well-received in the market, noted for their superior sound quality, ergonomic comfort, and long-lasting battery performance. The newly introduced blue variant maintains these high standards and incorporates Sennheiser’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers. These are engineered to deliver powerful bass, natural mids, and clear treble, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

Additionally, the earbuds are designed in collaboration with Sonova, sporting an ergonomic form that promises a snug fit for various ear shapes and sizes. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the ACCENTUM True Wireless supports the latest Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast broadcast audio standards. The charging case is compatible with USB-C and Qi wireless charging, providing a total of up to 28 hours of battery life.

Conclusion: The introduction of the blue ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds not only broadens Sennheiser’s portfolio but also reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative and fashion-forward audio solutions. As these earbuds hit the shelves, they offer a fresh option for consumers looking to combine functionality with flair. Whether for personal enjoyment or as a stylish accessory, the new blue variant stands out as a compelling choice for audio enthusiasts.