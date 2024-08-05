boAt Launches Airdopes ProGear: Open-Ear Earbuds with 100-Hour Playtime

boAt, a leading consumer electronics brand in India, today announced the launch of its first open-ear true wireless earbuds, the Airdopes ProGear. These earbuds feature a unique design that sits outside the ear canal and uses air conduction technology to deliver sound.
This design aims to enhance comfort, hygiene, and situational awareness compared to traditional in-ear earbuds.
Key Features of the Airdopes ProGear:
- Open-Ear Design: Improves comfort, ventilation, and hygiene while allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings.
- Air Conduction Technology: Delivers rich, detailed sound with minimal leakage.
- Quad-Mic AI-ENx Technology: Reduces background noise and ensures clear calls.
- 15mm Drivers: Provide boAt’s signature sound with deep bass.
- 100-Hour Playtime: Offers extended listening time on a single charge.
- ASAP Charge: 10 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of playback.
- IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against water and sweat.
- BEAST Mode: Offers 40ms ultra-low latency for gaming.
Availability and Pricing
The boAt Airdopes ProGear is available in Active Black and Sporting Green colors at a special launch price of ₹1,999. You can purchase them from boAt’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, as well as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales stores.
The Airdopes ProGear enters a growing market for open-ear earbuds, catering to consumers who prioritize comfort and situational awareness. boAt’s emphasis on long battery life and affordability could make these earbuds appealing to a wide audience. However, the success of the Airdopes ProGear will depend on how well the air conduction technology delivers on its promise of high-quality sound without compromising on comfort.