Lexar Unleashes Unprecedented Speed with the World’s Fastest CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card in India

Lexar launches the world's fastest CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card in India, offering speeds up to 1800 MB/s, 8K RAW video capture, rugged durability, and future-proof performance.

Lexar, a globally renowned brand synonymous with high-performance flash memory solutions, has proudly announced the arrival of the CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series in India. This groundbreaking card redefines the boundaries of speed and durability, setting a new benchmark for professional photographers and videographers. Designed to empower creators with unparalleled performance, the CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card enables the seamless capture of breathtaking 8K RAW video and lightning-fast action shots, while significantly accelerating post-production workflows.

Redefining Speed for Professional Workflows

The CFexpress 4.0 card shatters speed limitations with astonishing read speeds reaching up to 1800 MB/s and write speeds soaring to 1650 MB/s. This incredible performance ensures that even the most demanding high-resolution video capture and data-intensive tasks are handled with effortless ease. Powered by cutting-edge PCIe 4.0 technology, this card provides the robust and reliable performance that professional creators require for their most ambitious projects.

Unwavering Durability for Demanding Environments

Lexar understands that professionals often operate in challenging conditions, and the CFexpress 4.0 card is built to endure. Featuring a comprehensive 8-point rugged protection design, this card is engineered to withstand a wide range of environmental factors. It offers robust protection against extreme temperatures, vibrations, and the wear and tear of frequent use. With an IP68 rating, the card is also dustproof and waterproof, providing peace of mind when shooting in unpredictable weather or challenging locations. Furthermore, it is designed to resist damage from accidental drops, shocks, compression, and bending, ensuring that your valuable data remains safe.

Future-Proofing Your Creative Vision

As technology continues to advance and the demand for higher-resolution content grows, the CFexpress 4.0 card stands ready to meet the challenge. This card is future-proof, engineered to support the capture of stunning 8K RAW video, ensuring that creators are equipped to handle the next generation of video production demands. With the CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card, you can confidently embrace the future of visual storytelling.

Key Features and Availability

The Lexar Professional CFexpress 4.0 Card is packed with features that empower professional creators:

Blazing-fast read speeds of up to 1800 MB/s for accelerated workflows

Impressive write speeds of up to 1650 MB/s for capturing high-resolution content

High-performance PCIe 4.0 technology for unmatched performance

Future-proof design with support for 8K RAW video capture

Rugged 8-point protection, including IP68 dust and water resistance

Available in 640GB and 1TB capacities to meet diverse storage needs

Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty for added peace of mind

The Lexar® CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series is readily available for purchase at leading retail and online stores throughout India. The Lexar® CFexpress™ 4.0 card price is set at Rs 59,900 for the 640GB model and Rs 89,900 for the 1TB model, with each package including a retail box and a card reader for added convenience.