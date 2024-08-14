Snackable Gaming Takes Off in India: Nostra’s 115 Million Users Lead the Way

Nostra, a prominent free-to-play gaming platform accessible via the Glance Smart Lock Screen, has observed a significant shift in India’s gaming landscape towards “snackable” hybrid casual gaming. This trend involves short, frequent gaming sessions that fit seamlessly into users’ daily routines.

Nostra’s user base has grown impressively, surpassing 115 million active users, with a 41% increase between July 2023 and March 2024. The platform’s success is attributed to its focus on providing readily available games that don’t require downloads, appealing to users who prefer quick gaming bursts. On average, gamers on Nostra play for around 11 minutes per session, exploring up to three different games daily and revisiting their favorites up to four times a day. Interestingly, both men and women exhibit similar gaming frequencies, with 72% of women gamers playing daily and multiple times a day.

Young Gamers and Casual Games Drive Growth

Nostra has also seen a surge in young gamers, specifically those aged 18-24, who now constitute 71% of its user base. This demographic’s preference for casual games, which make up 32% of their gaming activity, followed by arcade (31%) and racing (17%), is a driving force behind the platform’s growth. These young gamers turn to gaming for stress relief, skill development, and daily challenges.

Casual Games Unite the World

Casual games have emerged as a global phenomenon, crossing various boundaries. Nostra has played a crucial role in this movement by partnering with game developers and publishers worldwide to offer high-quality free-to-play games directly on users’ lock screens, democratizing access to gaming.

Nostra is readily available on Glance, a leading smart lock screen platform delivering personalized content to over 300 million active users across India, Southeast Asia, the US, and Japan. This year, 32% of Nostra’s users engaged with casual games, a significant leap from 9% in the previous year, solidifying its position as the most popular category on the Glance smart lock screen.

The Appeal of Convenience

The report also highlights that nearly 50% of users are drawn to Nostra’s unique “No Download” feature, which allows them to play games directly from their lock screens. Deepak Venkataramani, Vice President & General Manager of Nostra, emphasizes the platform’s commitment to transforming gaming into an “always-on entertainment category” that caters to users’ desire for short, accessible gaming experiences.

Nostra’s Vision for the Future

Nostra is dedicated to collaborating with game developers and studios globally to offer the best games on the smart lock screen. This approach drives organic discovery and engagement at scale, while also aiding game developers and studios in reaching millions of gamers from day one at no cost.