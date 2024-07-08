Lexar Celebrates Seven Red Dot Awards for Design and Innovation

Lexar, a leading global memory solutions brand, has received seven prestigious Red Dot Awards 2024 for its outstanding product design and innovation. This recognition highlights Lexar’s commitment to excellence and its position as a leader in the memory solutions industry.

Red Dot Awards: A Mark of Excellence

The Red Dot Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Product Design,” are a globally recognized symbol of exceptional product design. An independent panel of experts, the Red Dot Jury, selects winners based on their design achievements and product innovations.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd, expressed the company’s pride in receiving these awards and acknowledged the dedication of the Lexar team in pushing the boundaries of technology and design.

Award-Winning Products

Lexar SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set: This portable SSD offers high-performance storage with read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/s. Its compact design and magnetic set make it perfect for users on the go.

Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD: Built for durability and performance, this portable SSD boasts read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s and features an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory: Equipped with premium SK hynix DRAM chips, this memory module offers high frequency and low latency for gamers and content creators.

Lexar Professional Workflow: This multi-in-one storage workstation allows for simultaneous reading and writing of 6 drives, making it ideal for photography studios and production teams.

Lexar Professional Workflow Go: A mobile-friendly version of Lexar Professional Workflow, this device offers fast data backup and on-the-go viewing of photos and videos.

Lexar Vehicle Mounted DVR USB Flash Drive C50V/A50V: Designed for car video recording, these flash drives offer high read speeds and compatibility with various ports.

Lexar C700 Card Holder: This cardholder can store up to 14 different memory cards and features an IP54 waterproof and anti-shock enclosure.

Lexar’s Commitment to Innovation

With these awards, Lexar continues to demonstrate its dedication to innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions for its customers. The company’s focus on design excellence and user-friendly technology is evident in its award-winning product lineup.