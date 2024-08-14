Acer Launches AI-Powered Chromebook Plus Laptops in India

Acer launches Chromebook Plus laptops with powerful Intel & AMD processors and AI capabilities. Designed for enterprise & education, these laptops offer enhanced productivity and a sleek design.

Acer has unveiled its newest additions to the Chromebook lineup: the Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15. These cutting-edge laptops are engineered to cater to the demands of the enterprise and education sectors, boasting powerful performance, AI capabilities, and a sleek design.

Display and Performance

The Chromebook Plus 14 offers a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with options for high-brightness or touch integration.

The Chromebook Plus 15 boasts a larger 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, also available with touch functionality.

Both models are driven by a range of powerful Intel & AMD processors, including up to an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U processor for the Chromebook Plus 15.

Ample memory and storage are provided with up to 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM and up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

AI Capabilities and Productivity

The Chromebook Plus laptops come with built-in Google apps and Google Gemini AI features, including:

Google Photos Magic Eraser

File Sync

Wallpaper generation

AI-created video backgrounds

Adobe Photoshop on the web

These AI capabilities aim to enhance productivity, inspire creativity, and streamline everyday tasks.

Additional features include Google AI-powered writing assistance.

Audio, Video, and Connectivity

Dual DTS Speakers with optimized bass and treble response deliver immersive audio.

Two built-in microphones and a Full HD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction and High Dynamic Range (HDR) ensure clear video conferencing and online interactions.

The laptops support the latest Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Durability and Security

The Chromebook Plus laptops have undergone military-grade reliability tests to ensure durability in various environments.

Security features include a discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM), camera shutters for privacy, and Kensington lock slots.

Battery Life

Both models feature a 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery with fast charging technology.

The Chromebook Plus 14 can last up to 11 hours on a single charge.

The Chromebook Plus 15 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Pricing and Availability