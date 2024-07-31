Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro, 50MP Camera & More

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus debuts in India with MediaTek's latest chip, enhanced camera, and faster charging. Discover specs, price, and availability.

Nothing has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Phone (2a) Plus, in India, marking the debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor in a smartphone. The device boasts an upgraded front camera, faster charging capabilities, and performance enhancements over its predecessor, the Phone (2a), while retaining the iconic Glyph Interface design.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: A Closer Look

The Phone (2a) Plus retains Nothing’s distinctive aesthetic with a transparent back panel, showcasing the intricate internal components. Key upgrades include:

Improved Display: A 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

Powerful Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset for seamless multitasking and performance.

Camera Enhancements: A dual 50MP rear camera system with OIS and EIS, complemented by a 50MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies.

Long-lasting Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and 5W wireless charging support.

Software & Updates: Runs Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5, offering three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes in two variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹31,999

Available in Black and Grey color options, the phone will go on sale starting August 7th exclusively on Flipkart.

Ready to experience the power and style of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus? Mark your calendars for August 7th and head to Flipkart to secure yours!