Sony India Launches BRAVIA 2 Series with Google TV and Enhanced Gaming Capabilities

Sony India has introduced the BRAVIA 2 Series, featuring 4K Ultra HD LED display technology and Google TV integration, aiming to enhance the home entertainment experience. This series includes two versions: the S25 variant, optimized for gaming, and the S20, focusing on other features.

Display and Processing Technology

The BRAVIA 2 Series is available in four screen sizes: 108cm (43″), 126cm (50″), 139cm (55″), and 164cm (65″). It includes the X1 Picture Processor, which uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and enhance detail. The 4K signal ensures that all content is displayed in near-4K resolution with vivid colors, thanks to Live Color technology. Additionally, 2K and Full HD content is upscaled to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique database. Motionflow™ XR technology adds extra frames between the original ones for smooth and sharp details in fast-moving sequences.

Audio Technology

The series is equipped with open baffle down-firing twin speakers that deliver 20-Watt sound with Dolby audio. The open baffle speakers provide robust low-end sound, ideal for movies, sports, and music. Clear Phase technology analyzes and adjusts the speaker’s frequency response to remove any peaks or dips, resulting in natural audio with smooth frequency reproduction.

Google TV Integration

The BRAVIA 2 Series offers access to over 10,000 apps, 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, and live TV in one place. Google TV organizes content from various apps and subscriptions, making it easy to search with voice commands. Users can ask Google to find specific genres, add shows and movies to a watchlist from their phone or laptop, and seamlessly integrate Apple devices with Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for effortless content streaming.

Gaming Features

With ALLM in HDMI 2.1, the BRAVIA 2 Series automatically switches to low latency mode when a console is connected and powered on, providing smoother and more responsive gameplay. Auto HDR Tone Mapping optimizes HDR settings during the PS5™ console’s initial setup, ensuring crucial details and colors in high contrast scenes. The TV automatically switches to Game mode to minimize input lag and enhances responsiveness, and reverts to standard mode when watching movies for better picture processing.

Durability

The BRAVIA 2 Series is built with X-Protection PRO technology, offering superior dust and humidity protection, and passing stringent lightning tests for protection against lightning strikes and power surges. This ensures a longer-lasting entertainment experience.

Price and Availability

Model Price (INR) Availability Date K-65S25 95,990 Available Now K-55S25 74,990 Available Now K-50S20 62,990 Available Now K-43S20 46,990 Available Now

These models are available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.