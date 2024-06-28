Jio Announces Tariff Hike, Launches Quantum-Secure JioSafe and AI-Powered JioTranslate Apps

Reliance Jio has announced a significant tariff hike across its mobile plans, effective July 3, 2024. This marks the company’s first price increase in over two years. The revised plans will see the most affordable recharge option rise from Rs 15 to Rs 19, a 27% increase.

Alongside the tariff adjustments, Jio has introduced two new mobile applications aimed at enhancing user experience and security: JioSafe and JioTranslate.

JioSafe: Prioritizing Quantum-Secure Communication

JioSafe is a cutting-edge communication app designed to provide “quantum-secure” calling, messaging, and file transfer capabilities. Priced at Rs 199 per month, this app aims to safeguard personal and business communications from potential cyber threats, offering an extra layer of security in an increasingly digital world.

JioTranslate: Breaking Language Barriers with AI

JioTranslate leverages artificial intelligence to offer multi-lingual communication through voice calls, voice messages, text, and image translation. Available for Rs 99 per month, this app promises accurate and seamless translations, making cross-language communication more accessible.

A Year of Free Access for Jio Users

In an effort to promote these new offerings, Jio is providing both JioSafe and JioTranslate free of charge to its users for the first year. This initiative represents a value of Rs 298 per month and underscores Jio’s commitment to delivering high-quality services to its vast customer base.

Industry Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, emphasized that the introduction of new plans and applications is a step towards fostering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. He reiterated Jio’s dedication to making high-quality, affordable internet accessible to all, contributing to the vision of a Digital India.

Market Impact and Competitor Response

Following Jio’s announcement, competitor Airtel also revealed plans to revise its mobile tariffs from July 3, 2024. Airtel, however, has assured consumers that the price increase will be “modest” (less than 70 paise per day) for entry-level plans to minimize the impact on budget-conscious users.

Jio’s latest moves signal a significant shift in the Indian telecom landscape. The introduction of quantum-secure communication and AI-powered translation, coupled with the tariff hike, showcases the company’s evolving strategy to balance affordability with technological advancement. The market response from competitors like Airtel indicates a broader trend of price adjustments in the industry, raising questions about the future affordability of mobile services in India.