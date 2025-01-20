Starlink India Launch: Why the Satellite Internet Rollout is Delayed

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, was expected to launch in India in January 2025. However, the service has yet to materialize. This article explores the reasons behind the delay and discusses the challenges facing the launch of satellite internet in India.

Regulatory Hurdles

One of the primary reasons for the delay is the pending allocation rules from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). While the government has decided to allocate the satellite spectrum, TRAI is responsible for establishing the guidelines for this allocation. Initial reports indicated that TRAI aimed to finalize these rules by December 15, 2024; however, this timeline has since been pushed back, and the authority has not provided updated dates for when the rules will be finalized.

Security Concerns

Another concern for the government is the recent recovery of Starlink equipment from terrorist groups in Manipur and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This situation has raised national security concerns regarding the potential misuse of satellite internet and the anonymity it can provide.

Government Efforts and Future Outlook

Despite the government’s efforts to accelerate the launch of satellite internet in India, the service will only begin once officials are confident that all necessary regulations are in place. Interested users will have to wait a few more days before this service officially rolls out in India.

Additional Considerations

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed new recommendations aimed at reducing the cost of broadband services in rural areas. They have advised that the prices for public Wi-Fi service providers, commonly referred to as Public Data Offices (PDOs), should not exceed twice the standard rate charged for home broadband services.

