OnePlus Open 2: Leak reveals design of world’s thinnest foldable smartphone

OnePlus made a splash in the foldable phone market with the 2023 release of the OnePlus Open, a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3. Now, rumors are swirling about its successor, the OnePlus Open 2, based on leaks about the upcoming Oppo Find N5 slated for a February launch in China.

Design and Camera

Leaked images suggest the OnePlus Open 2 will sport a circular camera module reminiscent of the OnePlus 13, positioned in the center of the phone’s back. This module will house a telephoto lens in the upper left corner, a flash in the lower right, and prominent Hasselblad branding in the center.

World’s Thinnest Foldable?

Oppo’s Senior Vice President has claimed the Find N5 will be the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone, potentially dethroning the current champion, the Honor Magic V3. While the Magic V3 measures 4.35mm unfolded, leaks indicate the Find N5 (and presumably the OnePlus Open 2) will measure less than 9.2mm folded and around 4mm unfolded.

Display and Colors

The leak also hints at a minimal crease on the phone’s inner display, which is depicted with a punch-hole selfie camera in the top right corner. Furthermore, the OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to be available in black, white, and additional color options.

If the leaks prove accurate, the OnePlus Open 2 is poised to be a significant contender in the foldable phone arena. Its thin profile, impressive camera system, and focus on minimizing the crease could make it a highly desirable device. However, until official specifications and pricing are released, it remains to be seen how it will truly stack up against the competition.

