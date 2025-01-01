Stream Apple TV+ Originals for Free this January: A Limited-Time Offer

Enjoy free access to Apple TV+ original series and films from January 3-5, 2025. Watch top titles like "Silo" and "Ted Lasso" without a subscription.

In celebration of the New Year, Apple has unveiled a special offer for its streaming service, allowing viewers to enjoy Apple TV+ for free during the first weekend of January 2025. This limited-time promotion provides unrestricted access to an array of Apple Originals, including both films and series, without the need for a subscription. Popular shows such as “Slow Horses,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Silo,” along with films like “Disclaimer” and “Pachinko,” are some of the high-profile titles available.

Free Access Period

According to an announcement from Apple’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Apple TV+ platform will be freely accessible from January 3rd to January 5th, 2025. During this period, anyone with an Apple ID can stream content on various supported devices. This includes Apple devices, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and other platforms compatible with the Apple TV+ app.

Available Content

The promotion features an exciting lineup of content, including new seasons of beloved series such as “Shrinking” and “Bad Sisters,” as well as the premiere of the new series “Presumed Innocent.” Fans of drama and action can enjoy former Golden Globe nominees “Slow Horses” and “Disclaimer,” and catch up on popular shows like “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso.” Additionally, the entire first season of “Severance” will be available ahead of its highly anticipated second season. Viewers looking for a mix of genres will find a variety of options, including science fiction series “Dark Matter,” “For All Mankind,” and “Foundation,” plus family movies “Fly Me to the Moon” and “The Family Plan,” and action-packed films “Wolfs” and “The Instigators.”

Pricing After the Promotion

While Apple TV+ is free until January 5th in India and globally, here are the details on regular pricing for Apple TV+ in India post-promotion:

Customers purchasing an Apple device are eligible for three months of Apple TV+ at no additional cost.

Following a seven-day trial period, the service is priced at Rs 99 per month.

Apple TV+ is also included in the Apple One bundle, which combines up to five different Apple services in a single subscription plan.

Additionally, the Apple Music Student Plan comes with Apple TV+ at no extra charge.

This offer provides a fantastic opportunity for users to explore a wide range of quality entertainment during the festive season at no cost. Enjoy the rich lineup of Apple Originals and experience the variety and quality that Apple TV+ offers.