Leaked Render and Specs of Vivo X200 Ultra Suggest Impressive Upgrades

01/01/2025
Lakshmi Narayanan
2 Min Read
Explore the latest leaks on the Vivo X200 Ultra's design and specs, featuring a 2K OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Elite, set to launch in 2025.

Vivo’s expansion of its X200 series to global markets was followed by rumors of a new addition, the Vivo X200 Ultra, poised as the next significant upgrade after the Vivo X100 Ultra. Slated for a release around March or April 2025, a leaked render provides a glimpse into what might be expected from this highly anticipated model.

Design Insights

The circulated render suggests that the Vivo X200 Ultra will feature a distinctive large circular camera module on the back, embedding triple camera sensors and the Zeiss logo. This setup aligns with previous speculations about the device’s photography capabilities. The back panel is textured, which not only enhances the aesthetic but also ensures a better grip. The smartphone’s build includes a volume rocker and a power button strategically placed on the right edge. Flipping to the front, it showcases micro quad-curved edges that frame a seemingly expansive display with a punch-hole camera at the center for selfies.

Advanced Specifications

The Vivo X200 Ultra is rumored to boast an impressive array of specs. The device is expected to have a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display that curves at the edges, supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and reaches a peak brightness of 5000nits. Powering the Vivo X200 Ultra could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a step up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC found in its predecessor.

In terms of memory, the device might offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring ample space and speed for any demand. The battery capacity is expected to be a robust 6000mAh, supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, an upgrade over the Vivo X100 Ultra.

The camera system could potentially include a 50MP Sony LYT818 as the primary sensor, complemented by a 200MP HP super large base telephoto camera with an 85mm focal length, and a 50MP LYT818 70mm macro telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is also speculated to be a 50MP unit, perfect for high-quality selfies and video chats.

Additional Features

The Vivo X200 Ultra might come equipped with features like IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, NFC capabilities, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, satellite communication technology, Bluetooth 5.4, and an infrared remote control function, making it a comprehensive tool for modern users.

Avatar photo

Lakshmi Narayanan

Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.

