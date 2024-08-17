SuperGaming’s Indus: A Made-in-India Battle Royale Enters Open Beta

Pune-based game development studio, SuperGaming, has marked a significant milestone in the Indian gaming industry with the open beta launch of its highly anticipated battle royale title, Indus. This release comes over two and a half years after the game’s initial announcement and is a testament to the studio’s dedication to creating a unique and engaging gaming experience.

Indus: A Fusion of Futurism and Indian Heritage

Indus distinguishes itself as a battle royale game deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. Set in a futuristic India where the echoes of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization still resonate, the game promises a visually stunning and culturally rich experience. Players will find themselves immersed in a world where advanced technology coexists with mythical elements, creating a truly distinctive battleground.

Open Beta: A Step Towards Community-Driven Development

The open beta launch represents a crucial phase in the development of Indus. By making the game available to a broader audience, SuperGaming aims to gather valuable feedback and insights from players, ensuring that the final product meets the expectations of the gaming community. This approach underscores the studio’s commitment to creating a game that resonates with its players.

SuperGaming’s Ambitious Venture

Indus is undoubtedly SuperGaming’s most ambitious project to date. The studio has previously demonstrated its prowess in developing popular games like MaskGun, Silly Royale, Tower Conquest, and Battle Stars. With Indus, SuperGaming aims to raise the bar even higher, delivering a battle royale experience that is both innovative and captivating.

With its unique blend of futurism and Indian heritage, Indus has the potential to redefine the battle royale genre in India. As the open beta progresses, it will be exciting to see how the game evolves and shapes the future of Indian gaming.