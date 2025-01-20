Suzuki Access 125 Facelift: Launched at Rs 81,700 with Advanced Features

Discover the new Suzuki Access 125 facelift launched at Rs 81,700. Features LED lighting, advanced tech, and a powerful 124cc engine for an exceptional ride.

Suzuki has unveiled the facelifted Access 125 at the Bharat Mobility Expo, showcasing a series of enhancements that cater to the modern commuter. This refreshed model starts at a competitive price of Rs 81,700 (ex-showroom) and is designed to offer a more engaging and comfortable riding experience.

Enhanced Features and Design

The new Access 125 stands out with its contemporary design updates including an LED headlamp, LED position lamp, and stylish chrome mirrors. The rear of the scooter is adorned with LED taillights, adding to its sleek appearance. Technological advancements are evident in the upgraded instrument cluster which now features Calendar Alerts and Rain Alerts, along with integration with the Suzuki Ride Connect App. This app brings functionalities such as Ambient Weather Information, Periodic Vehicle Service Alerts, Digital Wallet, Renewal Alerts, and detailed Fuel Consumption data, enhancing the overall user experience.

Practicality and Convenience

Designed with practicality in mind, the Access 125 includes dual cubby holes at the front for additional storage and a USB charging port for increased convenience during travel.

Engine and Performance

Powering the Access 125 is a robust 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 8.3 BHP at 6,500 rpm and a torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with a seamless CVT which ensures a smooth riding experience.

Ride and Handling

The scooter is equipped with a telescopic suspension system at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear, optimizing comfort and handling. The braking system features a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, ensuring reliable stopping power.

The Suzuki Access 125 facelift presents a compelling blend of style, functionality, and performance, making it a standout choice in its segment. With its advanced features, such as LED lighting and the Suzuki Ride Connect App, coupled with practical enhancements like ample storage and USB charging, this scooter not only meets but exceeds the expectations of modern commuters. At a starting price of Rs 81,700, the Access 125 offers excellent value, promising a reliable and enjoyable riding experience.

