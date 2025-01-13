Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea Partners with Qualcomm to Revolutionize Connected Two-Wheelers

Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea partners with Qualcomm for cutting-edge EV connectivity. Snapdragon QWM2290 brings advanced features to two-wheelers.

Royal Enfield’s new electric vehicle (EV) brand, Flying Flea, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. This partnership will see the integration of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon QWM2290 system-on-chip (SoC) and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform into Flying Flea’s motorcycles. This innovative move positions Flying Flea as one of the first two-wheeler platforms to offer advanced connected services technology, redefining the EV market.

Qualcomm Technology Integration

At the heart of this partnership is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC, specially designed for two-wheelers. This chip will enable Flying Flea motorcycles to provide:

Real-time connectivity via 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Advanced interactive true round TFT clusters with a user-friendly interface.

Seamless communication between the rider and the machine through secure multi-modal interaction.

The Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud platform further enhances connectivity by enabling real-time diagnostics, personalized ride settings, and advanced navigation, ensuring a safer and more intuitive riding experience.

Statements from Key Executives

Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer for Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea, emphasized the collaboration’s importance. He stated, “Flying Flea is more than a new brand – it represents our commitment to combining authentic design, advanced EV technology, and a groundbreaking user experience.”

Jeff Arnold, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, highlighted the innovation behind the Snapdragon® QWM2290. “This collaboration bridges Royal Enfield’s iconic heritage with our cutting-edge technology, setting new benchmarks in performance and rider connectivity,” Arnold remarked.

Nimish Shrivastava, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, added, “Connected services are transforming the two-wheeler market, and we are proud to support Flying Flea in delivering state-of-the-art technology to riders worldwide.”

Flying Flea’s Technological Features

Flying Flea motorcycles are designed with both hardware and software developed in-house by Royal Enfield’s technical team. Key features include:

A dedicated Voice Assist button for hands-free controls.

Five pre-set ride modes with customizable combinations for different terrains and rider preferences.

Mobile phone integration as a smart key for unlocking and starting the motorcycle.

Real-time diagnostics for enhanced safety and performance.

These features ensure a seamless and personalized riding experience, making Flying Flea a leader in connected mobility solutions.

Future Announcements and Updates

Further information about the Flying Flea and its collaboration with Qualcomm will be shared at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Royal Enfield’s commitment to innovation ensures Flying Flea will deliver one of the industry’s most advanced two-wheeler experiences.

To stay updated on Flying Flea’s journey, visit flyingflea.royalenfield.com or follow their Instagram page for real-time news and insights.