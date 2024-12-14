HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 with Dual Drivers, LDAC Goes Global   

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 with dual drivers, LDAC, and advanced AI noise cancellation launched globally. Experience immersive audio with long battery life and IP54 water resistance. Available from January 9, 2025.

HUAWEI has recently launched the FreeBuds Pro 4 in the global market. These TWS earbuds were initially introduced in China last month and are now available worldwide. The earbuds boast a Dual Driver system, which includes an 11 mm four-magnet dynamic unit and a micro-planar tweeter. This combination promises a rich audio experience with a wide frequency spectrum, covering deep bass and crisp treble.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Audio

The FreeBuds Pro 4 are equipped with advanced AI noise cancellation and a high-sensitivity bone-conducting microphone. This technology effectively isolates human voices from background noise, ensuring clear calls and uninterrupted listening. The earbuds also support LDAC and L2HC codecs for high-quality audio streaming. Additionally, users can enjoy ultra-immersive spatial audio for a more engaging listening experience.

Connectivity and Sensors

The earbuds offer Hi-res audio wireless transmission at 2.3Mbps when paired with compatible HUAWEI devices running EMUI 15 or later. They support various audio codecs, including SBC and AAC. A comprehensive suite of sensors enhances functionality and user experience. These include an infrared sensor, Hall sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, bone voiceprint sensor, touch sensor, and pressure sensor.

Battery Life and Durability

With a 55mAh battery, the FreeBuds Pro 4 provide up to 6.5 hours of listening time without ANC and 4.5 hours with ANC enabled. The charging case houses a 510mAh battery, extending the total battery life to 33 hours without ANC and 23 hours with ANC. The earbuds are also IP54 dust and water resistant, offering protection against the elements.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are available in Black, White, and Green. They are priced at 199 Euros (USD 208 / Rs. 17,665 approx.) in Europe and AED 749 (USD 204 / Rs. 17,290 approx.) in the UAE. The earbuds will be available for purchase through Huawei’s online platforms and select retailers starting January 9, 2025.