TCL India’s “Freedom to Win Big” Contest: Celebrating Independence Day with Exciting Offers

TCL India Celebrates Independence Day with “Freedom to Win Big” Contest, Offering Customers a Chance to Win Exciting Prizes, Cashback, and More.

TCL India, a leading consumer electronics brand and a prominent player in the global TV industry, has unveiled its exclusive Independence Day campaign, “Freedom to Win Big.” Customers purchasing premium LED TVs above 55″ from August 1st to 31st can participate in this contest and win exciting gifts, including TCL products or cashback.

Key Highlights

Exciting Prizes and Cashback: Customers have the chance to win TCL products or cashback on their TV purchases.

QR Code Registration: Participants need to scan a QR code to register for the contest after purchasing a TCL TV of 55″ or above.

Lucky Winners: Customers answering the maximum questions correctly will be selected as Lucky Winners.

Two Contest Segments: The contest is divided into two segments based on the TV size purchased:

Segment 1: Purchase of 55″, 58″, or 65″ TVs – Chance to win a TCL Washing Machine. Segment 2: Purchase of 75″, 85″, or 98″ TVs – Chance to win a TCL 32″ TV and Soundbar.

Online Draw Contest: Winners will be selected through an Online Draw Contest.

Pan-India Applicability: The contest is applicable across India on offline retail and brand stores.

Additional Benefits: Customers can avail of a 10% cashback up to Rs. 10,000 on selected bank cards.

E-commerce Deals: Exciting deals are also available for customers purchasing TCL TVs from Amazon and Flipkart.

TCL’s Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experiences

TCL India’s General Manager, Philip Xia, expressed his delight at offering customers exciting deals on their latest range of TVs during India’s 78th Independence Day celebrations. He emphasized TCL’s dedication to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences accessible to all, reflecting the spirit of freedom.