TCS and Xerox Forge Partnership to Modernize IT Infrastructure with Cloud and Generative AI

TCS and Xerox Forge Partnership to Modernize IT Infrastructure with Cloud and...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has expanded its longstanding partnership with Xerox, a leading provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The collaboration aims to propel Xerox’s digital transformation by leveraging the power of cloud computing and generative AI.

Focus on Cloud Migration and AI Integration

Under the agreement, TCS will lead the migration of Xerox’s complex legacy data centers to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. This strategic shift is expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and provide greater flexibility and scalability for Xerox’s IT infrastructure.

In addition to cloud migration, TCS will also integrate generative AI into Xerox’s operations. Generative AI, a rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, has the potential to streamline business processes, automate repetitive tasks, and unlock new insights from vast amounts of data. This move signifies Xerox’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.

Towards a Streamlined, Cloud-First Operating Model

TCS will work closely with Xerox to develop a new, agile, cloud-first operating model. This model is designed to improve business outcomes by enabling faster decision-making, greater collaboration, and more efficient resource allocation. The transition to a cloud-first approach aligns with Xerox’s overarching goal of becoming a more streamlined, services-led, and software-enabled organization.

A History of Collaboration and Co-Innovation

This latest partnership builds upon a successful two-decade collaboration between TCS and Xerox. Over the years, TCS has played a key role in transforming various business functions at Xerox, from finance to HR. The current initiative represents a significant step forward in their joint efforts to drive innovation and growth.

V Rajanna, President of Technology, Software and Services at TCS, commentedon the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Xerox in their digital transformation journey. The combination of cloud, AI, and a new operating model will help Xerox become a more agile and innovative company.”

In conclusion, the TCS-Xerox partnership is a testament to the growing role of technology in modernizing businesses. By embracing cloud computing and generative AI, Xerox is taking significant strides toward achieving its strategic objectives and solidifying its position as a leader in the digital age.