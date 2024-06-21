TCS Wins Landmark IT Transformation Deal with Xerox, Leveraging Cloud and AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services provider, announced today it has secured a significant contract with Xerox, a global leader in digital print technology and related solutions. The deal entails a comprehensive overhaul of Xerox’s IT infrastructure, utilizing cloud computing and generative AI technologies to drive efficiency and innovation.

Under this agreement, TCS will consolidate Xerox’s technology services, a move aimed at optimizing business outcomes. A key aspect of this consolidation is the migration of Xerox’s complex legacy data centers to the Azure public cloud, a shift expected to bring enhanced scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness to the company’s IT operations.

Additionally, TCS will deploy a cloud-based Digital ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platform. This modernization of core business processes is anticipated to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and foster greater agility across Xerox’s organization.

Perhaps most notably, the partnership will integrate generative AI into Xerox’s operations. This cutting-edge technology, capable of creating new content and insights, holds the potential to unlock new avenues for growth and innovation. TCS will also be developing a new agile, cloud-first operating model for Xerox to support these advancements.

“We are thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with Xerox,” said Rajanna, TCS’s Global Head of Technology Business Unit. “By leveraging the power of cloud computing, AI, and next-generation enterprise platforms, we are confident in our ability to support Xerox’s reinvention and establish a foundation for sustained growth.”

This landmark deal signifies a growing trend of established companies embracing cloud and AI technologies to stay competitive in the digital age. For TCS, the contract is a testament to its expertise in these domains, reinforcing its position as a global leader in IT services and consulting.

While the financial details of the contract have not been disclosed, the partnership is expected to be a multi-year engagement. The success of this project could pave the way for similar large-scale IT transformations in other industries, further accelerating the adoption of cloud and AI technologies globally.