Tech Mahindra Unveils Project Indus Large Language Model

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced the launch of Project Indus. This foundational model is designed to converse in various Indic languages and dialects, beginning with Hindi and its 37+ dialects.

Implementation and Framework

Project Indus will use the ‘GenAI in a box’ framework, simplifying the deployment of AI models for enterprises. The solution integrates Dell Technologies’ high-performance computing solutions, storage, and networking capabilities. It also uses Intel-based infrastructure solutions, including Intel Xeon Processors and OneAPI software, to support integration into GenAI applications.

Tech Mahindra will also utilize Intel Gaudi AI Accelerators and AI training resources to advance the development of future Indus models and train its employees in Intel’s product portfolio, providing GenAI expertise to its global customers.

Statements from Key Executives

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab at Tech Mahindra, stated, “Project Indus represents our effort to develop a foundational model from scratch. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies and Intel will deliver AI solutions that enable enterprises to scale quickly.”

Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies, emphasized the importance of accessibility and scalability for organizations adopting GenAI. She highlighted how the Dell AI Factory and Project Indus will leverage AI-optimized technologies to drive growth and optimize productivity.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director for Intel India, added, “We are committed to providing the scalable infrastructure needed for advanced AI deployments. Collaborating with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus will enable seamless AI model deployment across industries.”

Use Cases and Industry Impact

This collaboration aims to enhance AI-driven solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, education, banking, agriculture, and telecom. The Indus model will initially focus on key use cases, such as providing infrastructure and computing as a service and offering scalable AI solutions to enterprises.

Future Developments

Tech Mahindra is also developing a language model to preserve Bahasa Indonesia and its dialects. This initiative underscores Tech Mahindra’s commitment to rapid technological advancements, making AI solutions accessible and scalable globally.