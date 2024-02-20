Tech Mahindra and TOTSCo Launch UK Telecom Switching Platform

Tech Mahindra and TOTSCo have partnered to develop a message-exchange platform for UK telecoms, enabling a simpler process for customers to switch broadband and voice service providers. The platform, built on cloud-native architecture, aims to facilitate the one touch switch process for all UK retail communications service providers.

Key Highlights:

The platform is designed to support the new one-touch switch process for residential fixed broadband and voice services.

Built using cloud-native architecture to ensure security, robustness, and scalability.

The initiative aims to make it easier for consumers to switch telecom service providers seamlessly.

Tech Mahindra and TOTSCo’s partnership leverages Tech Mahindra’s telecom expertise and IT technology.

The platform will use Comviva’s BlueMarble BSS platform and WSO2 software for user management and messaging API.

Tech Mahindra and TOTSCo (The One Touch Switching Company Ltd) have announced a strategic partnership to design, build, and operate a message-exchange platform for the UK telecom industry. This platform will be utilized by all UK retail communications service providers to enable a new one-touch switch process for residential fixed broadband and voice services. The initiative is set to enhance consumer experience by allowing seamless provider switching, leveraging state-of-the-art cloud-native architecture for improved security, robustness, and scalability.

Vikram Nair, President – EMEA Business at Tech Mahindra, commented on the collaboration, highlighting the clear task set by Ofcom for the communications industry to provide a gainer-led, one-touch switching process for residential customers. Tech Mahindra aims to utilize its extensive telecom expertise and advanced IT technology to develop the TOTSCo Hub, facilitating seamless transitions between communication providers.

The TOTSCo Hub will incorporate Comviva’s BlueMarble Business Support System (BSS) platform and WSO2 software for user management and messaging API, supporting the platform’s operation and facilitating easy integration across multiple domains, including business, IT, infrastructure, and security.

Paul Bradbury, CEO of TOTSCo, expressed confidence in the partnership with Tech Mahindra, emphasizing the delivery of a secure, robust, and reliable platform that will centralize the process of switching for UK residential fixed broadband and voice services. The collaboration was formed following a rigorous procurement exercise, chosen for its promise to deliver an effective solution at the right cost.

Tech Mahindra is recognized as a transformation partner in the global communications and connectivity industry, working with over 40 Communications Services Providers (CSPs) in the UK and Europe and actively engaged with over 70 leading operators worldwide. This partnership marks a significant step towards improving the telecom service switching process in the UK, promising a more user-friendly and efficient experience for consumers.