TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G: The 5G Champion Arrives in India at an Unbeatable Price

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G launches in India with 108MP camera, 16GB RAM, and 5G for an unbeatable price starting at ₹13,999.

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G: The 5G Champion Arrives in India at...

TECNO has launched the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, a new addition to its popular SPARK series, in India. This all-rounder smartphone boasts impressive features like 10 5G bands, a sleek Superellipse design, 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. As a special launch offer, the phone is available at a starting price of ₹13,999.

Enhanced 5G Performance: The #5GKaChampion

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is equipped with 10 5G bands for extensive coverage and Link Booming Technology for 50% faster speeds. Its Smart 5G 3.0 technology optimizes battery life by up to 20%.

Endless Storage: The #PerformanceKaChampion

With up to 16GB of RAM* and 256GB of storage, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G excels in multitasking, gaming, streaming, and app management.

Photography Excellence: The #CameraKaChampion

The phone’s 108MP Ultra-clear Imaging system with 3X lossless In-Sensor Zoom captures stunning photos even in low-light conditions.

Premium Design: The #DesignKaChampion

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G stands out with its modern Superellipse design, a unique and visually appealing departure from traditional smartphone aesthetics.

Price and Availability

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is available in two variants:

8GB+128GB: ₹15,999

8GB+256GB: ₹16,999

Both variants are available in Startrail Black and Glossy White colors through online and offline retailers across India starting July 11th, 2024.

Special Launch Offer

TECNO is offering a ₹2,000 cashback on all debit and credit cards, as well as UPI and Paper Finance, making the effective price ₹13,999 and ₹14,999, respectively.