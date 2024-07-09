TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G: The 5G Champion Arrives in India at an Unbeatable Price

TECNO has launched the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, a new addition to its popular SPARK series, in India. This all-rounder smartphone boasts impressive features like 10 5G bands, a sleek Superellipse design, 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. As a special launch offer, the phone is available at a starting price of ₹13,999.
Enhanced 5G Performance: The #5GKaChampion
The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is equipped with 10 5G bands for extensive coverage and Link Booming Technology for 50% faster speeds. Its Smart 5G 3.0 technology optimizes battery life by up to 20%.
Endless Storage: The #PerformanceKaChampion
With up to 16GB of RAM* and 256GB of storage, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G excels in multitasking, gaming, streaming, and app management.
Photography Excellence: The #CameraKaChampion
The phone’s 108MP Ultra-clear Imaging system with 3X lossless In-Sensor Zoom captures stunning photos even in low-light conditions.
Premium Design: The #DesignKaChampion
The SPARK 20 Pro 5G stands out with its modern Superellipse design, a unique and visually appealing departure from traditional smartphone aesthetics.
Price and Availability
The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is available in two variants:
8GB+128GB: ₹15,999
8GB+256GB: ₹16,999
Both variants are available in Startrail Black and Glossy White colors through online and offline retailers across India starting July 11th, 2024.
Special Launch Offer
TECNO is offering a ₹2,000 cashback on all debit and credit cards, as well as UPI and Paper Finance, making the effective price ₹13,999 and ₹14,999, respectively.