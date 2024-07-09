OnePlus Nord 4 Set to Launch in India: Price, Specs, and Renders Revealed

The OnePlus Nord 4 is gearing up for its launch on July 16, amid considerable anticipation. Despite OnePlus’s silence on specifics, numerous leaks have already outlined what to expect in terms of its design, OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, and technical specifications. Priced under Rs. 30,000, this model aims to deliver premium features, including a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and a sizable 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display, all powered by a robust 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.

Leaked Design and Specifications

Recent leaks, including a detailed report by Android Headlines, provide a sneak peek at the OnePlus Nord 4 through alleged Renders Surface Online. These images suggest a sleek, dual-tone metal body available in black, mint, and either white or silver. The design includes a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and flat edges, maintaining the iconic alert slider on the left and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

In terms of display and performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K Display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s anticipated to run on a powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth operation. Camera specifications are equally promising, with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Pricing and Market Position

The OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India has sparked considerable discussion. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the phone will retail at Rs. 27,999, factoring in bank offers. This is a slight adjustment from an earlier price expectation of Rs. 31,999. The device is also speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, previously launched in China, which sold for approximately Rs. 23,000 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 is poised to make a significant impact on the mid-range smartphone market in India. With its competitive pricing and high-end features such as the 1.5K display and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, it offers substantial value for tech enthusiasts looking for premium specifications without breaking the bank. As the launch date approaches, potential buyers and OnePlus aficionados will be keen to see if the device lives up to the promising leaks and renders.