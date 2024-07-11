TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G: The Ultimate 5G Champion Now Available

TECNO, a leading innovator in mobile technology, launches the highly anticipated SPARK 20 Pro 5G today. This feature-packed smartphone delivers a seamless user experience at an unbeatable price, starting at a limited-time launch offer of ₹13,999.

Unmatched 5G Performance

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G, hailed as the #5GKaChampion, boasts 10 5G bands and Link Booming Technology for superior coverage and accelerated speeds. Smart 5G 3.0 optimizes usage and extends battery life by 20%, ensuring you stay connected and enjoy a seamless 5G experience.

Limitless Storage and Performance

With 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G is the #PerformanceKaChampion, perfect for multitasking, gaming, and storing your favorite media.

Capture Every Detail with 108MP Camera

As the #CameraKaChampion, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G boasts a 108MP Ultra-clear Imaging system with 3X lossless In-Sensor Zoom, delivering exceptional low-light performance and capturing stunning photos in any setting.

Premium Superellipse Design

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G stands out with its modern Superellipse Design, setting a new trend in smartphone aesthetics as the #DesignKaChampion.

Dolby Atmos Sound

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G includes Dolby Atmos sound, a first for the SPARK series, offering an immersive audio experience.

Price and Availability

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is available in two variants: 8GB+128GB at ₹15,999 and 8GB+256GB at ₹16,999. Take advantage of a ₹2,000 cashback offer on various payment methods, bringing the effective prices down to ₹13,999 and ₹14,999, respectively.

Get Your SPARK 20 Pro 5G Today!

Don’t miss out on this exceptional smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with unbeatable value. The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G is now available on Amazon and at leading retail stores across India.