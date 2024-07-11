Haier India partners with Disney+ Hotstar for Wimbledon 2024, strengthening its Sport-o-Tainment strategy to engage premium audiences in India.

Haier India, the world’s leading major appliance brand, has joined forces with Disney+ Hotstar as an associate sponsor for the prestigious Wimbledon Championships 2024. This strategic collaboration aligns with Haier’s innovative Sport-o-Tainment marketing approach, aiming to engage a niche, premium audience of tennis enthusiasts in India through connected TV on Disney+ Hotstar.

Enhancing Brand Engagement through Sports

Haier India’s President, Mr. NS Satish, emphasized the significance of this partnership in reaching niche consumers and aligning with the brand’s vision of “More Creation, More Possibilities.” This latest association with Wimbledon complements Haier’s previous successful sports collaborations, including Roland-Garros and the ATP Tour, which have significantly enhanced the brand’s connection with tennis fans in India.

Strategic Sports Marketing for Growth

Haier India’s commitment to sports marketing is evident in its ongoing efforts to connect with youthful, energetic, and tech-savvy consumers. By leveraging these strategic partnerships, Haier aims to strengthen customer connections, raise brand awareness, cultivate brand loyalty, and ultimately drive business growth in the Indian market.