Telegram Enhances User Experience with New Features

Telegram, the popular instant messaging app with over 900 million monthly active users, has introduced a range of new features designed to improve user experience, empower content creators, and boost engagement. These enhancements include the Mini App Bar for multitasking, Paid Media for monetizing content, Story Search with hashtags and location tags, and the Premium Link Widget for enhanced storytelling.

Mini App Bar for Seamless Multitasking

With over 500 million users interacting with mini-apps monthly, Telegram has launched the Mini App Bar, allowing users to collapse mini-apps into a convenient bar at the bottom of the screen. This feature streamlines multitasking by enabling quick access to messages and other mini-apps without reloading.

Paid Media Empowers Content Creators

Telegram Stars, initially launched for in-app purchases, now enables content creators to monetize exclusive photos and videos on their channels. Subscribers can access this content by unlocking it with payments. Creators can use Stars to receive Toncoin cryptocurrency rewards or purchase Telegram Ads at discounted rates.

Story Search: Discover with Hashtags and Locations

The new update introduces Story Search, allowing users to discover stories via hashtags in chats and public channels, or through location tags added to stories. This feature enhances discoverability for content creators and businesses, facilitating organic growth of their audience.

Premium Link Widget for Engaging Stories

Premium users can now leverage the Link Widget to create stylish link previews in their stories. The widget supports light and dark backgrounds and allows for custom link names, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of stories.

Rewards and Subsidized Ads for Creators and Developers

Telegram incentivizes content creators and bot developers with rewards and discounts. They can use Telegram Stars to receive Toncoin rewards or purchase Telegram Ads with a 30% discount. Telegram also offers subsidized ads to promote bots or channels at special rates.

These new features underscore Telegram’s commitment to providing a versatile and engaging platform for users while empowering content creators and developers. The platform’s focus on innovation and user-centric design continues to set it apart in the instant messaging landscape.