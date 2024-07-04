OnePlus Nord 4 5G Set to Launch in India on July 16th: Report

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is poised to make its debut in India on July 16th, 2024, as indicated by a recent leak from tipster Yogesh Brar. This launch marks the final addition to the Nord series for the year, joining the ranks of the previously released OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Eager consumers can anticipate the phone’s availability starting July 20th, 2024.

While official pricing has yet to be confirmed, early estimates place the OnePlus Nord 4 in the vicinity of Rs 30,000. This pricing strategy aligns with the company’s aim to capture a significant portion of the competitive mid-range smartphone market, a segment that has witnessed a surge in value-driven and feature-rich devices. The Nord 4’s success hinges on its ability to outperform its predecessor, the Nord 3, which, while considered a decent offering, fell short of being a flagship model.

OnePlus’s ambitions extend beyond the Nord 4, with the company also gearing up to unveil additional products. Tipster Brar has hinted at the impending launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and OnePlus Watch 2R, further expanding the brand’s ecosystem of devices. This move follows the successful earlier launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Buds 3, solidifying the company’s commitment to providing a comprehensive range of consumer electronics.

For those seeking a budget-friendly OnePlus smartphone in the interim, the Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite remain viable options. Alternatively, consumers seeking top-tier performance can opt for the flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, both released earlier this year and boasting impressive specifications.

As anticipation builds for the Nord 4, rumored specifications suggest that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and feature a robust 5500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging capabilities. These enhancements, coupled with the phone’s anticipated competitive pricing, position the Nord 4 as a potential contender in the mid-range market. However, with OnePlus yet to make an official announcement, consumers are advised to stay tuned for further details as the launch date approaches.