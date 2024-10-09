Telegram Unveils New Features to Enhance User Experience and Business Tools

Telegram introduces new features like gifting, a business verification platform, improved reporting, redesigned video chat on iOS, and RTMP streams on Android.

Telegram, the popular messaging platform with nearly a billion monthly active users, recently announced a suite of new features aimed at improving user experience and expanding business capabilities. These updates include a novel gifting feature, a verification platform for businesses, enhancements to the reporting system, a redesigned video chat interface for iOS, and new live-streaming capabilities for Android users.

Gifting

Telegram users can now send gifts to their contacts in the form of animated artwork accompanied by personalized messages. These gifts can be displayed on the recipient’s profile in the new ‘Gifts’ tab or converted into Telegram Stars. Stars can be used across the platform to support creators and purchase services in mini apps. Telegram allows users to send gifts anonymously by selecting the “hide your name” option.

Verification Platform

Telegram has launched a verification platform for businesses, apps, and websites. This platform enables businesses to verify customer phone numbers through Telegram’s messaging service, providing a faster, more secure, and cost-effective alternative to traditional SMS methods. Businesses can send verification codes via Telegram at a rate of $0.01 per user, with the service available for purchase on Fragment.

Improved Reporting Interface

Telegram has improved its content moderation by expanding its reporting interface with more detailed options. Users can now select from dynamically updated reporting reasons, enabling the platform to respond more effectively to real-time trends and violations. This updated reporting system helps Telegram moderators efficiently process millions of reports each day.

Redesigned Video Chats on iOS

iOS users will experience Telegram’s fully rebuilt video chat feature. The new design offers increased performance, better battery efficiency, and cooler device temperatures, even during long calls with multiple video participants. Users can continue to show their camera and share their screens simultaneously.

RTMP Streams on Android

Android users can now enjoy live streaming with RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol). This allows users to generate stream keys and integrate video feeds with popular broadcasting tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster. This feature, previously available on iOS and Desktop, now expands to Android, enhancing the platform’s live-streaming capabilities.