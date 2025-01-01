The Entire iPhone 17 Lineup Could Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Displays

Discover how Apple plans to standardize 120Hz Pro Motion displays across the entire iPhone 17 lineup, potentially eliminating the "Plus" model for a new "Slim" version.

Apple’s introduction of Pro Motion displays with the iPhone 13 Pro line-up in 2021 marked a significant upgrade in smartphone display technology. The Pro and Pro Max variants have since featured displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a feature not available on the base models. Currently, the starting price for the iPhone 16 is Rs 70,900, highlighting a stark contrast in pricing and display features when compared to Android devices that offer high refresh rates starting at Rs 20,000.

Recent leaks suggest a shift in Apple’s strategy for the upcoming iPhone 17, potentially standardizing the 120Hz refresh rate across its entire lineup. A notable leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, known for its reliable information, indicates that even the base model of the iPhone 17 could boast a high-refresh-rate display. This move could address the disparity in display technology across different models.

Potential Design and Feature Updates

The iPhone 17 lineup may also see significant changes in its model offerings and features. Speculation is rife about the replacement of the “Plus” model with a new “Slim” variant, possibly equipped with the same Pro Motion technology. The differentiation in the lineup might come with variations in hardware such as a smaller Face ID sensor and the Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the Pro Max model. Additionally, memory options would vary, with 12GB of RAM for the Pro models and 8GB for the Slim and standard versions. Apple is also expected to enhance the selfie camera across the board to a 24MP front camera, a significant leap from the current 12MP.

In terms of connectivity, there is an anticipation of custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips across the new iPhone models, which would enhance wireless performance.

Looking Ahead

With the expected release in September and another iPhone possibly launching as soon as March 2025, the excitement and speculation will undoubtedly continue to grow. Apple’s potential changes in the iPhone 17 could set a new standard for smartphone technology and usability.