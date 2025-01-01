OnePlus 13R Launching in India on January 7: Price, Design, Specs, and Everything Expected

Discover everything about the OnePlus 13R launching in India on Jan 7. Get insights on price, design, specs, and more for this eagerly awaited smartphone.

OnePlus is poised to introduce the OnePlus 13R on January 7, positioning it alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3. As the latest addition to the lineup, the OnePlus 13R is anticipated to captivate users in the premium mid-range market segment. This device promises to deliver robust features that cater to tech-savvy consumers looking for quality without breaking the bank.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 13R boasts a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED screen that offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a PWM dimming frequency of 2,160Hz, providing a visually stunning user experience. Enhanced durability is ensured by the Oppo Crystal Shield Glass that covers the display.

Advanced Hardware

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13R features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor integrated with the Adreno 750 GPU, designed to smoothly handle graphics-intensive applications. The device is expected to support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers a generous storage capacity of up to 1TB with UFS 4.0 technology.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced triple camera setup, which is likely to include a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a newly added telephoto lens replacing the former macro sensor. For selfies, a 16MP front camera is expected to capture clear and vibrant pictures.

Durability and Battery

The OnePlus 13R might come with an IP65 rating, ensuring dust and splash resistance, along with an advanced ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The battery capacity could be slightly less than the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro’s 6,100mAh but still sufficient to support the high demands of modern smartphone users, especially with the inclusion of OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

Pricing

Regarding the price, the OnePlus 13R could see a slight increase from its predecessors, attributed to its superior processor and overall enhancements. Although the exact pricing will only be confirmed at the launch, expectations are set around the ₹40,000 mark, making it a competitive contender in its category.