Thomson Expands Laptop Lineup in India, Offering Powerful Performance and Affordable Prices on Flipkart

Discover Thomson's new range of affordable, high-performance laptops on Flipkart. Powered by Intel processors, these laptops cater to students, professionals, and everyday users.

Thomson, a global leader in consumer electronics, has launched a diverse range of laptops on Flipkart in India. This new lineup caters to various users, from students to professionals, and offers a blend of performance and affordability.

Diverse Selection and Advanced Processors

Thomson’s new laptop range boasts a wide selection, including models powered by Intel Celeron, Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 12th generation processors, with 13th Gen options coming soon. This ensures options for both basic computing needs and demanding tasks.

Affordability Meets Innovation

Staying true to its commitment to accessible technology, Thomson offers these laptops starting at just ₹14,990. This ensures that cutting-edge computing is within reach for Indian consumers.

Intel Processors for Enhanced Performance

The integration of Intel’s latest processors across the range guarantees improved speed, multitasking, and energy efficiency.

Leadership Quotes

Thomson’s Global General Manager, Mr. Pierre Krasnovsky, expressed confidence in the new range’s reception in India, emphasizing its suitability for diverse consumer needs. Mr. Avinash Singh, Country Manager for Thomson India, highlighted the company’s dedication to making advanced technology accessible at affordable prices. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President of Electronics at Flipkart, emphasized the platform’s role in bridging the digital divide by offering value-driven selections.

Availability and Launch Offers

Thomson’s laptops are available for purchase online on Flipkart, with attractive launch offers to enhance their accessibility.