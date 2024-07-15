THOMSON Unveils New QLED TVs and Semi-Automatic Washing Machines in India

THOMSON launches new QLED TVs with AI features and semi-automatic washing machines in India. Find the best deals during Flipkart's GOAT sale.

THOMSON, the renowned French consumer electronics brand, is expanding its product lineup in India with the introduction of new QLED TVs and semi-automatic washing machines. The QLED TVs, available in 75-inch and 32-inch sizes, boast enhanced AI functionalities and sleek, bezel-less designs. These TVs will be launched during Flipkart’s “Greatest of ALL Time” sale, offering exceptional value at INR 79,999 and INR 11,499, respectively.

In addition to the TVs, THOMSON is also introducing a new range of semi-automatic washing machines in the Aqua Magic Grande Series. These washing machines come in various capacities, starting at an affordable price of INR 8,999, and will be available on Flipkart starting July 19th, 2024.

Advanced AI Features in New THOMSON QLED TVs

The new QLED TVs from THOMSON are packed with cutting-edge AI features, including:

Voice Recognition and Control: Seamlessly control your TV and access content using voice commands through Google Assistant.

Personalized Content Recommendations: AI algorithms analyze your viewing habits to provide tailored suggestions for movies, shows, and apps.

AI Upscaling: Enhance the resolution of lower-quality content for a clearer and more enjoyable viewing experience.

Adaptive Brightness and Volume: Automatically adjust brightness and volume based on ambient light and noise levels.

AI-Powered HDR: Optimize color and contrast for a more immersive and realistic picture.

Aqua Magic Grande Series Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

The Aqua Magic Grande Series semi-automatic washing machines offer a range of convenient features, including a floral toughened glass lid, double waterfall system, soak option, 3D rollers, magic filter, turbo dry spin, and more. These washing machines are designed for efficiency and ease of use, making laundry a breeze.

Commitment to Make in India

As the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is proud to be the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google-licensed TVs in the country. This reinforces THOMSON’s commitment to the Make in India initiative and its dedication to providing high-quality, affordable products to Indian consumers.