Titan Smart Launches Celestor: A High-Performance GPS Smartwatch for Indian Fitness Enthusiasts

Titan Smart Wearables has unveiled the Titan Celestor, a cutting-edge GPS smartwatch designed to empower Indian fitness enthusiasts with unparalleled accuracy and style. This innovative device showcases Titan’s dedication to excellence and opens new horizons for exploration.

Precision Tracking with Built-In GPS and ABC Sensors

The Titan Celestor stands out in its price category with a built-in GPS for precise tracking of activities like running, walking, hiking, and cycling. It also integrates an Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass (ABC), providing adventurers with valuable data on elevation gain, ascent, descent, and average power. The inclusion of a dedicated swim mode with a water eject feature further enhances its versatility.

Sleek Design and Captivating Features

The smartwatch boasts a stylish aluminum body, a vibrant 3.6 cm (1.43″) Super AMOLED display with customizable watch faces, and a comfortable dual-tone sweat-resistant strap. Available in Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition, the Celestor blends fashion with functionality.

Users can monitor their health and fitness goals with the My Fitness feature, tracking calories, steps, distance, activity intensity, and floors climbed. The intuitive opto-mechanical crown simplifies navigation, and SingleSync™ BT Calling allows for seamless communication. The long-lasting battery life, customizable Watchface Studio, and SOS feature provide added convenience and peace of mind.

Today’s Highlights: A Personalized AI Dashboard

The Celestor introduces Today’s Highlights, an AI-powered dashboard that consolidates daily health data, activity reports, and frequently used apps into a single, easily accessible interface.

A Commitment to Innovation and Wellness

Titan Smart remains committed to equipping users with intelligent wearable technology that promotes healthier lifestyles. The Titan Celestor’s advanced features aim to transform how individuals approach fitness and exploration.

Pricing and Availability

The Titan Celestor is priced at ₹9,995, and a special launch offer provides an additional ₹1,000 off at Titan World Stores, select retailers, and on Amazon.