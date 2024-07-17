Canon Unveils Next-Generation Flagship Cameras: EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II

Canon India, a leader in digital imaging, introduces two groundbreaking additions to its EOS R series: the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. Designed to redefine standards in photography and videography, these cameras boast next-generation intelligent features, exceptional image quality, and unparalleled speed.

EOS R1: The Flagship for Action Photography

The EOS R1, Canon’s first flagship EOS R system camera, is tailored for action photographers and media professionals who demand the best. Its powerful image processing and autofocus systems set new benchmarks for speed and performance.

EOS R5 Mark II: A New Era for the “5 Series”

The EOS R5 Mark II represents a significant leap forward in Canon’s renowned “5 series.” Equipped with a high-performance 45-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor and an Accelerated Capture image processor system, it delivers exceptional image quality and video capabilities. Enhancements like Eye Control AF and Cinema EOS features make it a versatile tool for both photographers and filmmakers.

Next-Generation Technology Advancements

Both cameras feature a new image processing system, the Accelerated Capture, for unprecedented speed and power. This enables deep learning algorithm-based autofocus and enhanced subject tracking. The Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system significantly improves subject detection and tracking in both stills and videos.

The EOS R1 excels at capturing high-speed action with up to 40 frames per second, while the EOS R5 Mark II reaches 30 frames per second. The Eye Control AF feature allows users to intuitively shift the focus point by simply looking at their desired subject.

In-Camera Image Enhancements

The In-camera Upscaling function quadruples image resolution, while the In-camera Neural Network Noise Reduction ensures cleaner high ISO JPEG images.

Cinematic Excellence

The EOS R5 Mark II offers 8K DCI 60p RAW video recording, while the EOS R1 supports 6K 60p RAW video. Both cameras include a wide range of industry-standard recording modes and Cinema EOS system features. They are the first EOS system cameras to offer 10-bit Canon Log 2 for enhanced color reproduction and wider dynamic range.

Professional Reliability and Workflow

Both cameras are built with dust- and drip-resistant weather sealing, ensuring reliability in challenging conditions. They feature blackout-free EVFs with superior anti-fog performance. A 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer enhances image stabilization, and a cooling fan accessory is available for extended recording times.

The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II support Wi-Fi 6/6E for faster wireless file transmission and offer various wired and wireless connectivity options for seamless workflows.