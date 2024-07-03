Top 10 Best-Selling SUV in India in June 2024: Punch, Creta, Brezza Lead

SUVs continue their reign in June car sales, with 5 models claiming top 10 spots. Punch, Creta, and Brezza lead the charge, solidifying the SUV's dominance in the Indian car market.

The Indian car sales landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) emerging as the dominant force in the market. June 2024 saw SUVs take the lead, securing five out of the top 10 best-selling cars in India. This trend reflects a growing preference for SUVs over traditional hatchbacks and sedans.

Maruti Suzuki Dominates Top 10, but SUVs Lead the Charge

Maruti Suzuki maintained its strong position in the market, with six models making it to the top 10 list. However, it’s noteworthy that even within Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, the popular hatchbacks like the WagonR, Swift, and Baleno are facing increasing competition from SUVs.

Tata Motors’ Top-Selling Models

Tata Motors also made a significant impact with two models in the top 10. Notably, the Tata Punch emerged as the best-selling car in June, underscoring the growing popularity of micro-SUVs in India. The Tata Nexon, another SUV from the brand, also secured a spot in the top 10 after being absent in the previous months.

Other Key Players: Hyundai and Mahindra

Hyundai and Mahindra each had one model in the top 10. The Hyundai Creta continued to be a popular choice among consumers, while the Mahindra Scorpio demonstrated strong sales performance.

The Rise of SUVs and the Best-Selling Sedan

While the SUV sales trend is undeniable, it’s worth noting that the sedan segment isn’t completely out of the picture. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire held its ground as the best-selling sedan in India, showcasing a consistent demand for this body type.

June 2024 Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in India: