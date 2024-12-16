Top 5 Budget Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 You Can Buy Right Now

Explore the best budget gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000, featuring powerful processors, stunning displays, and exceptional battery life for gaming.

The mobile gaming scene in India is more vibrant than ever, with a plethora of affordable smartphones capable of delivering a smooth and immersive gaming experience. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming arsenal without breaking the bank, we’ve compiled a list of the top contenders under Rs 20,000 that strike a balance between performance, battery life, and display quality.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

For casual gamers and those who prioritize value for money, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a solid choice. Priced at Rs 14,998 on Amazon, it is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, which delivers sufficient power for everyday tasks and light gaming. The phone also features a respectable camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, allowing you to capture memorable moments with ease.

Nothing Phone 2a

The Nothing Phone 2a stands out with its unique transparent design and Glyph Interface, adding a touch of style to your gaming sessions. Available on Flipkart for Rs 20,999 (after a Rs 3,000 card discount), it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, a more powerful variant of the chip found in the iQOO Z9. The phone also boasts a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, ensuring you can game for extended periods without interruption. The dual 50MP rear cameras with OIS and a 32MP front camera further solidify its position as a well-rounded device.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is a gaming-centric smartphone that offers a compelling combination of performance and display quality. Priced at Rs 18,250 on Amazon, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is specifically designed to handle demanding games. The phone’s 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and smooth motion, providing an immersive gaming experience. Furthermore, its durable build quality ensures that it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

Moto Edge 50 Neo

The Moto Edge 50 Neo is a compelling option for gamers seeking a clean and bloatware-free experience. Available on Flipkart for Rs 19,999 (after a Rs 2,000 card discount), it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which ensures smooth performance even in demanding games. The stock Android experience further enhances the phone’s responsiveness and fluidity. Beyond gaming, the Edge 50 Neo boasts a versatile triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, making it a capable all-rounder.

iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9 has carved a niche for itself as a performance-oriented smartphone that doesn’t compromise on camera capabilities. Listed at Rs 18,498 on Amazon, it is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor clocked at 2.8GHz, ensuring a fluid gaming experience. The highlight of the iQOO Z9 is its impressive camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor that supports 4K video recording and Super Night mode. This makes it an ideal choice for gamers who also enjoy creating content.

