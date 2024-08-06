Top 5 Budget Smartphones Under ₹10,000 in August 2024: iQOO, Poco, Moto, Realme, and Redmi Face Off

Discover the top 5 budget smartphones under ₹10,000 in India for August 2024. Compare features, specs, and prices to find the perfect device for you.

The Indian smartphone market is booming with budget-friendly options, and August 2024 brings a wave of impressive devices under ₹10,000. Brands like iQOO, Poco, Motorola, Realme, and Redmi are vying for attention with feature-packed smartphones that cater to various needs. Here are the top 5 contenders making waves this month:

1. iQOO Z9 Lite 5G:

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G stands out with its 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset for smooth performance, and a 50MP primary camera for capturing stunning photos. It also boasts expandable storage, the latest Android 14 software, and a long-lasting battery.

2. Poco M6 Pro 5G:

Poco’s M6 Pro 5G impresses with its large FHD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC for efficient multitasking, and a focus on software updates. Its dual-camera system and ample RAM make it a strong contender for content creators and gamers.

3. Moto G24 Power:

Motorola’s Moto G24 Power prioritizes performance with its Helio G85 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Its 50MP camera system captures detailed shots, and the phone’s long-lasting battery ensures you stay connected throughout the day.

4. Realme C53:

The Realme C53 shines with its expansive 90Hz display, triple camera system featuring a 108MP primary sensor, and fast charging capabilities. It’s a stylish and capable option for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.

5. Redmi 13C:

Redmi’s 13C offers a large display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for everyday tasks, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Its expandable storage and long-lasting battery make it a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Ready to upgrade your smartphone? Explore these top budget picks and find the perfect device that suits your needs and budget.