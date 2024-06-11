Top Smart Devices to Gift Your Dad This Father’s Day

Father’s Day is approaching, and it’s a great time to show appreciation for your dad. Consider gifting smart devices that can make his life easier and more enjoyable. Here are some practical options from Amazon that he will surely appreciate.

Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth

The Echo Pop is an ideal gift for your dad, featuring Alexa’s assistance in English, Hindi, or Hinglish. It offers high-quality sound with balanced bass and crisp vocals, perfect for enjoying classic hits. It can also control smart home devices and provide weather updates with simple voice commands. Priced at INR 3,999 on Amazon.in.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Combo with Wipro Smart Color Bulb

This combo includes the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and a Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Color Bulb. It helps control lighting and maintain room temperature with Alexa’s voice commands. The Echo Dot can locate your dad’s phone, adding convenience to his daily routine. Available for INR 5,799 on Amazon.in.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

The Echo Show 8 is a versatile device with an 8” HD screen, 13 MP camera, and stereo sound. It supports video calls, streaming, and linking with security cameras. It also offers customized routines to start your dad’s day with news briefings and favorite songs. Currently available for INR 13,999 on Amazon.in.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

The Fire TV Stick is perfect for watching sports and other entertainment with full HD streaming and Dolby Atmos audio. The Alexa Voice Remote allows for easy content search and playback control. It provides access to over 12,000 apps, including free and ad-supported content on miniTV. Priced at INR 3,199 on Amazon.in.

This Father’s Day, these smart devices from Amazon can enhance your dad’s daily life, offering everything from music and entertainment to practical assistance.