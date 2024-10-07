URBAN Redefines True Wireless Audio with Innovative Smart Buds

URBAN Smart Buds: On-case calling, ANC, 1.47" display, 48hr talk time. Experience true wireless freedom!

URBAN, a leading name in the Indian technology landscape, has unveiled its latest innovation in the audio segment: the URBAN Smart Buds TWS Earbuds. These earbuds are poised to revolutionize the true wireless experience with a unique blend of advanced features and smart functionalities, designed to cater to the needs of modern tech-savvy users.

Unprecedented On-Case Calling Capabilities

Setting a new standard for TWS earbuds, the URBAN Smart Buds introduce industry-first on-case Bluetooth calling. This groundbreaking feature allows users to make and receive calls directly from the charging case, utilizing the built-in address book, dialer pad, and high-quality microphone. This eliminates the need to retrieve your phone, providing unparalleled convenience for users on the move.

Immersive Audio Meets Advanced Noise Cancellation

The URBAN Smart Buds are engineered to deliver an exceptional audio experience. 13mm AI Smart Audio Drivers work in tandem with Spatial 3D Surround Sound technology to create an immersive soundscape, perfect for enjoying music, podcasts, and other audio content. The inclusion of Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC + ENC) with four dedicated modes ensures crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments, allowing users to focus on their listening experience without distractions.

Enhanced User Experience with a Large Display and Smart App

The earbuds feature a prominent 1.47” HD LED Display on the case, providing users with at-a-glance information and intuitive controls. This large display also offers customizable wallpaper options, adding a touch of personalization to the user experience. Furthermore, the dedicated Smart App enhances functionality by enabling users to personalize settings, control playback, and fine-tune audio with multiple EQ Modes.

Long-Lasting Battery and Feature-Rich Design

The URBAN Smart Buds are designed for extended use, boasting an impressive 48 hours of talk time on a single charge and 150 hours of standby time. Fast charging via Type C ensures minimal downtime, keeping you connected throughout your day. Beyond the core features, the earbuds are packed with additional functionalities such as Smart In-ear Detection, On-case Music Control, an Ultra-low Latency Gaming Mode for an enhanced gaming experience, and IPX5 water resistance for added durability.

Accessibility and Affordability

URBAN has made these innovative earbuds accessible to a wide audience with a competitive pricing strategy. While the MRP is INR 5,999, the URBAN Smart Buds are currently available at an introductory price of INR 2,499. Consumers can purchase them through popular e-commerce platforms, the official URBAN website, and authorized retail stores across India.

A New Era of True Wireless Freedom

With the launch of the Smart Buds, URBAN has not only delivered a feature-packed product but also redefined the true wireless audio experience. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with user-centric design, these earbuds offer a compelling package for professionals, gamers, music lovers, and anyone seeking a superior audio experience on the go.