Raymond Enhances Customer Experience with Staqu’s JARVIS AI Video Analytics in 1400 Stores

Staqu, an Indian AI implementation provider, announced its collaboration with Raymond, a global fashion and lifestyle brand. Staqu’s JARVIS, an AI video analytics solution, has been integrated into Raymond’s existing CCTV systems across 1400 stores in India, aiming to provide real-time customer insights and enhance the in-store shopping experience.

JARVIS to Revolutionize Offline Retail with Real-Time Customer Insights

By leveraging JARVIS, Raymond gains access to real-time analysis of customer demographics, purchasing patterns, footfall traffic, and more. This data allows Raymond to optimize store layouts, improve customer engagement, and make data-driven decisions to drive sales and enhance the overall customer experience.

Atul Rai, Co-founder and CEO of Staqu, emphasized the importance of AI in bridging the gap between online and offline retail, stating, “JARVIS empowers offline stores with the customer insights that were once exclusive to e-commerce. This levels the playing field and allows businesses like Raymond to make informed decisions based on real-time data.”

Key Benefits of JARVIS AI Video Analytics at Raymond Stores:

Analysis of total footfall and customer demographics

Correlation of footfall with sales for conversion rate analysis

Identification of peak store times for effective promotions and layouts

Aggregate store-level data for performance measurement

Store occupancy analysis by section for understanding performance in different areas

Enhanced safety compliance

Identification of customers leaving without purchasing

Alerts for store opening and closing times

Real-time insights and alerts for improved customer service

Ravi Hudda, CTO of Raymond, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Our association with Staqu to deploy JARVIS has significantly enhanced our retail experience and set a new standard for leveraging AI in the fashion industry. We are not only embracing AI but also ushering in a new era of customer experiences across our vast network of stores.”

JARVIS’s Advanced Features and Seamless Integration

JARVIS’s advanced video analytics provide Raymond with actionable insights into customer behavior and store performance. The platform’s plug-and-play nature allowed for easy integration into Raymond’s existing CCTV infrastructure using an in-house technique with Private IP. The Jarvis dashboard offers insights at both individual store and aggregate levels.

Staqu’s unique approach of combining video management software and video analytics into a single platform sets it apart from other solutions, offering a comprehensive and efficient solution for businesses like Raymond.