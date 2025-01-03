Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare – ASUS ROG Announces CES 2025 Virtual Launch Event

Experience ASUS ROG’s CES 2025 launch event featuring next-gen gaming PCs, ROG Strix laptops, graphics cards, and more. Unlock the future of gaming!

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially revealed its plans for CES 2025 with a highly anticipated virtual event titled Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare. This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2025, at 20:00 PST, and will be streamed live on YouTube. Gamers, tech enthusiasts, and industry professionals are invited to witness the unveiling of leading-edge innovations designed to set new benchmarks in gaming excellence.

As a global leader in gaming technology, ASUS ROG continues its mission to empower gamers by pushing the boundaries of performance, portability, and style. The event promises to showcase an impressive lineup of next-gen gaming products engineered to elevate the gaming experience to new heights. From next-gen gaming PCs to ROG Strix and Zephyrus gaming laptops, this year’s product showcase is set to revolutionize the gaming landscape.

Unlocking the Future of Gaming

The upcoming CES 2025 virtual event will highlight ASUS ROG’s relentless drive for innovation, featuring products that aim to unlock limitless gaming potential. Designed for gamers of all styles, these groundbreaking technologies promise unmatched performance, enhanced portability, and cutting-edge aesthetics.

Key highlights of the event include:

Next-gen gaming PCs that deliver unparalleled power and performance, setting new standards in the gaming industry.

ROG Strix and Zephyrus gaming laptops, which combine ultimate power, portability, and style, ensuring gamers are always ready to tackle the most demanding challenges.

The latest ROG graphics cards, designed to provide a superior visual experience with state-of-the-art technologies.

Compact yet powerful ROG NUC mini-PCs, offering gamers a new level of performance in a compact form factor.

Advanced gaming displays and routers engineered for seamless connectivity and immersive visuals, further enhancing the gaming experience.

These innovations reflect ASUS ROG’s diverse portfolio, designed to meet the needs of casual gamers, esports professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike.

Diverse Portfolio for Every Gaming Enthusiast

ASUS ROG has built a reputation for delivering a diverse portfolio of gaming products that cater to every gamer’s unique requirements. This year’s product lineup is no exception, offering something for everyone—from high-performance desktops to portable gaming laptops.

The ROG Strix and Zephyrus gaming laptops are at the forefront of this year’s showcase. Known for their peak performance, sleek design, and advanced cooling technologies, these laptops are ideal for gamers who demand the best of both worlds: power and portability. Whether you’re battling opponents in esports tournaments or exploring open-world RPGs, these laptops are designed to deliver ultimate power and style.

Additionally, next-gen ROG graphics cards and ROG NUC mini-PCs promise to redefine gaming performance. These devices are equipped with cutting-edge technologies that allow gamers to enjoy seamless gameplay, even at the highest settings. The inclusion of ROG displays and routers further ensures that gamers can enjoy a fully immersive experience with minimal latency and stunning visuals.

Hands-On Demonstrations at CES 2025

While the virtual launch event offers a global platform for unveiling these leading-edge innovations, attendees of CES 2025 in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to experience these products firsthand.

The ASUS & ROG CES 2025 Media Showroom, located at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102, will be open for hands-on demonstrations and testing of the latest gaming technologies. This showroom provides an exclusive opportunity for attendees to explore the next-gen gaming PCs, ROG graphics cards, and ROG Strix and Zephyrus gaming laptops up close.

Showroom Timings:

January 6: 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST

January 7-9: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST

Attendees will have the chance to test the products’ capabilities and learn more about the technological breakthroughs that make ASUS ROG the world’s top gaming brand.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Event

The Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare event is more than just a product launch—it’s a glimpse into the future of gaming. From cutting-edge hardware to innovative designs, ASUS ROG continues to push the envelope, ensuring gamers have access to the best tools to enhance their skills and achieve victory.

Whether you’re a casual gamer, an esports enthusiast, or a tech-savvy individual, this event has something for everyone. The showcased products not only deliver unmatched performance but also reflect ROG’s relentless commitment to empowering gamers worldwide.

How to Join the Event

Gamers, tech enthusiasts, and media professionals can join the Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare virtual event by visiting the official ROG event page at https://rog.asus.com/event/ces/. The livestream will provide a front-row seat to witness the latest innovations from the comfort of your home.

For those attending CES 2025 in person, the ASUS & ROG CES 2025 Media Showroom offers a unique opportunity to engage with these innovations directly. Don’t miss the chance to explore the diverse portfolio of ASUS ROG products and experience the ultimate performance they offer.