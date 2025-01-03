Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Which Smartphone Reigns Supreme?

Compare the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 70 Turbo in design, performance, cameras, battery, and features to choose your ideal smartphone.

Choosing the right smartphone often involves comparing the finer details of competing models. In this article, we pit the Poco M7 Pro 5G against the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo to help you decide which one suits your needs better. Both devices boast impressive specifications, but subtle differences could influence your choice.

Dimensions and Build: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The Poco M7 Pro 5G measures 162.4 x 75.7 x 8 mm and weighs 190 g, making it slightly bulkier compared to the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, which measures 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6 mm and weighs 185 g. Both devices feature dual Nano-SIM slots and dust and water resistance. However, the Poco M7 Pro 5G offers an IP64 rating, while the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo provides a higher IP65 rating, making it more resilient against dust and water exposure.

The slightly sleeker profile and lighter weight of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo may appeal to users who prioritize portability and ergonomics. However, the Poco M7 Pro 5G still holds its own with its robust design and broader color options, including Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight. For those seeking a more vibrant aesthetic, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo offers bold color choices such as Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple.

Display: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The display is a critical factor for most users, and both smartphones deliver an immersive experience. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 2100 nits. This makes it ideal for streaming content, gaming, and outdoor usage.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED panel, also offering a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. While slightly less bright than the Poco M7 Pro 5G, it boasts a higher screen-to-body ratio of 88.9% compared to 87.4% on the Poco M7 Pro 5G, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

Both displays offer 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and ~395 ppi density, ensuring crisp visuals. However, the Poco M7 Pro 5G includes Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, adding an extra layer of durability against accidental drops and scratches.

Performance and Software: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Performance is another crucial area where these smartphones differ. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm process. It features an Octa-core CPU (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, making it capable of handling day-to-day tasks and moderate gaming with ease.

In contrast, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo utilizes the more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, based on a 4nm process. With an Octa-core CPU (4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, it delivers better efficiency and performance, particularly for gaming and multitasking.

Both devices run on Android 14, but their user interfaces set them apart. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features HyperOS, which is optimized for a smooth and clean user experience. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo runs Realme UI 5.0, known for its user-friendly features and customization options.

Memory and Storage: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

When it comes to storage, the Poco M7 Pro 5G offers two configurations: 128GB with 6GB RAM and 256GB with 8GB RAM, utilizing UFS 2.2 technology. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, however, provides more flexibility with three options: 128GB with 6GB RAM, 128GB with 8GB RAM, and 256GB with 12GB RAM, all backed by faster UFS 3.1 storage.

Another advantage of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is its support for expandable storage via a microSDXC card slot, making it a better choice for users who need additional storage. The Poco M7 Pro 5G does not specify expandable storage capabilities, which may limit its appeal to heavy users.

Camera

For photography enthusiasts, both devices come equipped with capable camera setups. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.5 aperture, OIS, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo also includes a 50 MP primary camera, but with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and an auxiliary flicker sensor.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G can record videos at 1080p@30fps, while the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo supports 4K video recording and various frame rates, including 1080p@30/60/120fps with gyro-EIS. This gives the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo a significant edge in video recording capabilities.

On the front, the Poco M7 Pro 5G offers a 20 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo features a 16 MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Both devices support 1080p video recording from the front camera.

Audio and Connectivity: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Audio quality is essential for many users, and both devices deliver with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco M7 Pro 5G stands out with Hi-Res audio support, offering 24-bit/192kHz audio for superior sound clarity.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo includes advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, providing faster and more stable connections. The Poco M7 Pro 5G, while still capable, is limited to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Poco M7 Pro 5G also features NFC and an infrared port, which are absent on the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo.

Battery and Charging: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Battery life is comparable between the two, with the Poco M7 Pro 5G housing a slightly larger 5110 mAh battery, compared to the 5000 mAh battery in the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. Both devices support 45W fast charging, with the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo advertising a 50% charge in 30 minutes for quick top-ups.

Miscellaneous Features: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Both devices come with under-display optical fingerprint sensors and the standard array of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. The choice of colors adds another layer of personalization, with the Poco M7 Pro 5G offering subtle tones and the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo featuring bold and vibrant options.

Pricing: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Starts at ₹14,999

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Starts at ₹16,999

Conclusion

The Poco M7 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 70 Turbo are both strong contenders in their segment. The Poco M7 Pro 5G excels in display technology, audio features, and additional connectivity options like NFC. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo stands out with superior performance, video recording capabilities, storage flexibility, and advanced connectivity.

Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on your priorities. Whether you value a better display and audio experience or need top-notch performance and versatile storage, both smartphones cater to different needs effectively