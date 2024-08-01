Motorola Unveils World’s Slimmest Durable Smartphone, the motorola edge 50, in India

Motorola launches the motorola edge 50, the world's slimmest durable smartphone with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification. Features a 50MP AI camera, 1.5K curved display, and 68W fast charging.

Motorola today launched the motorola edge 50 in India, a smartphone that combines a durable design with a sleek aesthetic. The device stands out as the world’s slimmest smartphone with IP68 underwater protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

Durability Meets Design:

The edge 50 boasts a vegan leather or vegan suede finish, a streamlined camera housing, and a lightweight body. Its IP68 rating ensures protection against dust, dirt, sand, and submersion in water, while the MIL-STD-810H certification means it has passed rigorous tests for shocks, vibrations, drops, and extreme temperatures. The display is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.

Advanced Camera System:

The smartphone features a 50MP main camera with a Sony – LYTIA 700C sensor for low-light photography, a 10MP telephoto camera with 30X Hybrid zoom, and a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera with Macro Vision. The front camera is 32MP and can shoot 4K videos. The phone also features moto AI image processing for enhancing photos and videos.

Immersive Display and Performance:

The motorola edge 50 features a 6.7″ 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with 1600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, backed by a 5000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired and 15W TurboPower wireless charging. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Availability and Pricing:

The motorola edge 50 is available in three colors: Jungle Green, Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey. It will be available for purchase starting August 8th on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores. The price is set at ₹27,999, with effective pricing of ₹25,999 after applying bank offers.