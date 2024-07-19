Sennheiser Unveils Exclusive Prime Day Deals on Premium Audio Range

Sennheiser, a renowned German audio innovator, is offering attractive discounts on its premium audio products during the Amazon Great Prime Sale from July 20th to 21st. This is an excellent opportunity for audiophiles and content creators to snag top-notch audio gear at reduced prices.

XS Lav USB-C Mobile Microphone

Perfect for enhancing dialogue in various applications on mobile devices and computers, the XS Lav USB-C delivers clear, natural sound. Its omnidirectional clip-on microphone, 6.6′ cable, foam windscreen, and convenient pouch make it ideal for interviews, vlogs, podcasts, and more. It is available during the Prime Day sale for INR 3599.

Profile USB Microphone

Designed for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, the Profile USB Microphone prioritizes crystal-clear audio and ease of use. It connects directly to your computer via USB-C, features a cardioid condenser capsule to minimize background noise, and offers adjustable tilt and an optional boom arm for optimal positioning. Get it for INR 12490 during the Prime Day sale.

MKE 400 Compact Shotgun Microphone

Upgrade your vlogs with the Sennheiser MKE 400, a compact shotgun microphone that delivers professional-grade sound. Its highly directional design focuses on your voice, reducing background noise for crisp, clear audio. It’s available for INR 14,490 during the Prime Day sale.

Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones (Special Edition)

The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones set a new standard with best-in-class sound and Adaptive Noise Cancellation. With up to 60 hours of battery life, intuitive touchpad controls, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones offer a premium listening experience. The Copper Special Edition is available for INR 22,990 during the Prime Day sale.

Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds

Experience the pinnacle of high-end audio technology with the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds. These earbuds deliver superior sound quality with customizable EQ settings and support for high-resolution audio codecs. They also feature active noise cancellation, transparent hearing modes, up to 12 hours of playback time, and a sleek, ergonomic design. The White Silver variant is on sale for INR 18,990 on Amazon.in

Ambeo Soundbar Plus

Transform your home audio setup with the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus. This compact soundbar delivers a rich, immersive 3D sound experience. With its Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio, and MPEG-H audio capabilities, it recreates the spaciousness of a movie theater in your living room. The Soundbar Plus is available for INR 79,990 during the Prime Day sale.

Don’t Miss Out!

Take advantage of these exclusive deals and elevate your audio experience with Sennheiser’s premium products. Click here for Sennheiser (Professional) and here for Sonova to explore the full range of offers. Additionally, you can enjoy extra discounts with select bank cards and up to 24 months of No Cost EMI.