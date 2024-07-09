ViewSonic Wins “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” Award for 2nd Year

ViewSonic receives "HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia" award for the second consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to employee well-being, diversity, and sustainable practices.

ViewSonic Wins “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” Award...

ViewSonic, a global leader in visual solutions, has been recognized for its exceptional workplace environment for the second year running with the prestigious “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” award. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to employee excellence, fostering career growth, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals

ViewSonic’s dedication to employee well-being and sustainable practices has set it apart from competitors. The company’s initiatives align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on “Good Health and Well-being,” “Decent Work and Economic Growth,” and “Gender Equality.”

Comprehensive Evaluation and Recognition

The “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” award is a highly regarded distinction, encompassing 16 major Asian markets. It employs a rigorous Total Engagement Assessment Model to gauge employees’ genuine perceptions of their workplace. ViewSonic exceeded market averages in several areas, including “Sustainable Workplace,” “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion,” and “Culture & Ethics.”

Employee-Centric Culture in India

Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, emphasized the company’s dedication to fostering a healthy and inclusive work culture in India. He highlighted the importance of this award in motivating employees and reinforcing ViewSonic’s commitment to their professional development.

Fostering Growth and Innovation

Gary Wang, HR Director for APAC at ViewSonic, emphasized the importance of employee growth and self-value recognition in the company’s sustainable development strategy. ViewSonic provides a range of learning resources, AI-related training, and AI-assisted tools to empower employees and enhance their skills.

Safe and Inclusive Work Environment

ViewSonic prioritizes employee well-being by offering flexible work hours, an employee assistance program, and equal pay for equal work. The company also conducts POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) training to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace.

Technological Advancements and Corporate Social Responsibility

ViewSonic embraces technological innovation to create a dynamic work environment, offering skill development courses, workshops, and on-the-job training subsidies. The company is also committed to corporate social responsibility, promoting paperless solutions, global educational equity, and cultural development.