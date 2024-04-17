Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC Release: What to Expect

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, the highly anticipated PC adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game, is set for release on May 16, 2024. The game will be available on major platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, allowing a broader audience to experience the epic samurai adventure​​.

System Requirements and Game Features

Although the detailed system requirements have not yet been released, it is confirmed that the game will be accessible to a wide range of PC hardware, including portable gaming devices. The PC version will boast several enhancements over its console counterparts, such as unlocked frame rates, support for ultra-wide and triple monitor setups, and real-time rendering of cinematics for authentic Japanese lip sync if Japanese audio is enabled. Advanced graphics technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 will also be supported, ensuring that the game not only runs smoothly but looks visually stunning on high-end setups​​.

PC Exclusive Features

The PC version of “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut” will support ultra-wide monitors and includes options for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS technologies, enhancing frame rates and image quality. Players can also enjoy features like Japanese lip-sync thanks to real-time rendered cinematics, offering a more authentic experience.

Cross-Play and Pre-Purchase Incentives

As of now, there has been no confirmation of cross-platform play between PC and PlayStation versions. However, players who pre-purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will receive several in-game bonuses such as a New Game+ Horse, Traveler’s Attire, and exclusive dye options from Baku’s shop, adding a level of customization and additional value right from the start​​.

The upcoming PC release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut encapsulates all the essential details fans and new players need to know as they await one of the most anticipated game ports of the year.