Vijay Sales Apple Days: Exceptional Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and More

Discover exclusive discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more during Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale from Dec 29 to Jan 5.

Vijay Sales has reintroduced the Apple Days Sale, a promotional event packed with significant savings and financial incentives on a range of Apple products. During this period, customers can enjoy attractive discounts and bank offers on devices like the iPhone 16 series, MacBook Pro with M4 chip, and more.

Exciting Offers on Various Apple Products

The Apple Days Sale features instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 through partnerships with ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank. In addition to these savings, Vijay Sales is providing up to Rs 10,000 extra as a bonus on the exchange value of old devices at their in-store trade-in deals.

Special Discounts on Display Units

For those interested in even bigger savings, Vijay Sales is offering clearance sales on open-box display units. Products like the iPhone 13, MacBook Air (M3) 13-inch model, Apple Watch Series 8, iPad 9th generation, and AirPods third generation are available at reduced prices, making it an excellent opportunity to grab high-quality Apple products at lower rates.

iPhone Offers

During the sale, discounts are available across various iPhone models, including:

iPhone 16 (128 GB): Rs 70,900 after a Rs 4,000 bank discount.

(256 GB): Rs 130,650 after a Rs 3,000 bank discount.

iPhone 14 (128 GB): Rs 49,990 after a Rs 1,000 bank discount.

Deals on iPads and MacBooks

For those looking at iPads, the iPad 10th Gen is available at Rs 32,499, and after a Rs 3,000 bank discount, the price drops to Rs 29,499. Similarly, MacBook enthusiasts can purchase a MacBook Air M3 at Rs 103,390, with a substantial Rs 10,000 discount, reducing the price to Rs 93,390.

Additional Savings on Apple Watches and AirPods

The Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 is available for Rs 83,599, with a Rs 4,000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 79,599. Furthermore, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 21,490 after a Rs 2,000 bank discount.

MyVS Loyalty Program Benefits

Shoppers can also benefit from the MyVS loyalty program, where every point earned is equivalent to one rupee, which can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Vijay Sales, enhancing the overall shopping experience.