OnePlus Open 2 Launch in 2025: Earlier Arrival with Advanced Upgrades

Discover the early launch and advanced features of the OnePlus Open 2, rumored for 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Elite and significant upgrades.

Recent reports indicate that the OnePlus Open 2, potentially rebranded as the OPPO Find N5, might make its debut earlier than anticipated, possibly by early 2025. Although OnePlus has not confirmed the successor to the first-generation OnePlus Open launched in 2023, new leaks suggest significant enhancements in the upcoming model.

Foldable Technology and Performance Enhancements

The second iteration of the OnePlus foldable device is rumored to feature the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This aligns it with its speculated Chinese equivalent, emphasizing a potential uniformity in processing power across regions. The focus on a rebranded strategy comes amidst fluctuating launch timelines previously noted over recent weeks.

Anticipated Upgrades and Specifications

Speculation, fueled by insights from tipster Digital Chat Station, highlights several expected upgrades in the OnePlus Open 2. The device is reportedly in the testing phase, suggesting that OnePlus is addressing feedback received on its predecessor. Key upgrades might include a more robust 5,700mAh battery, significantly up from the 4,800mAh in the original model, and enhancements such as a 3x periscope lens and a lighter glass finish. Additionally, the new foldable is expected to support wireless charging and feature a larger display, enhancing user experience and functionality.

While official details are yet to be confirmed by OnePlus, the anticipation builds around the OnePlus Open 2, promising cutting-edge technology and user-centric improvements.